Juniper (JNPR) Solution Boost Data Center Automation in Finland

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR announced that DNA, a leading telecommunications company in Finland, has opted to deploy Juniper Apstra Solution to automate data center infrastructure. Along with Juniper’s technology, the Finnish telecom entity also leveraged NEC Corporation’s multi-domain network systems integration capability to deploy the automation features.



As digital transformation gains pace worldwide, industries are experiencing a significant uptick in data-intensive applications. This data surge has resulted in multiple challenges in data centers. Complexity in operations, scalability limitations, configuration errors and resource optimization are primary challenges faced by data center operators. Juniper Apstra can effectively address these issues.



Apstra offers an intent-based networking solution aimed at streamlining and automating the design, installation and operation of data center networks. Its cutting-edge features provide comprehensive end-to-end visibility in real-time, enabling performance optimization in a multivendor environment. Leveraging these real-time insights, Apstra also provides highly precise root cause analysis of network issues. It boosts transparency in network operations.



These capabilities will empower DNA to reduce data center downtime, improve service reliability and enhance overall productivity. Furthermore, the solution ensures swift troubleshooting and strengthens security through closed-loop assurance and a self-validation procedure.



DNA’s latest data center will act as a unified platform for business-to-business customer services and internal IT services. By integrating Juniper’s technology, DNA is aiming to reduce complexity in operations, reduce human errors and enable operators to optimize workloads. This allows staff to focus on more strategic and complex aspects of data center management. This will better equip operators to venture into new revenue-generating opportunities and provide the scalability to match changing demand patterns.



Apstra will further enable DNA to establish data center network templates based on specific business goals. To obtain DNA’s defined outcomes, Apstra seamlessly transformed these templates into network configurations.



Additionally, Juniper's offerings also include the QFX Series switches for DNA’s Telco cloud sites across Finland. The solution delivers high throughput and reliability required to match the low latency network requirements of mobile users.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. It offers a wide array of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others.



With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. It is witnessing strong momentum across core industry verticals and is confident about its long-term prospects. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks and support the incremental growth in data traffic.



The stock has lost 11.8% in the past year against the industry's growth of 0.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Juniper currently carries a zacks rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.