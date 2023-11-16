Juniper (JNPR) AI Native Solution to Boost Las Vegas Network

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently revealed that the City of Las Vegas has opted to deploy its Cloud Metro solution to establish a robust private 5G network citywide. The ACX7024 Cloud Metro routers and EX4300 switches will serve as the backbone for an advanced, open and adaptable network, seamlessly connecting devices from multiple end users and supporting third-party applications.



The modernization features will bring essential aggregation and backhaul that cover 123 miles of fiber support for wireless traffic management. Alongside laying the groundwork for an AI-driven, secure network, the integrated Juniper Mist Wired Assurance feature will automate operations and significantly boost visibility in the system.



In the first stage, the solution will be installed in the City's innovation district but will gradually extend its coverage to power residents, tourism, public schools and other facilities. Additionally, the data and insights retrieved from the system will be utilized to develop the most advanced use cases to better manage traffic bottlenecks, augment road safety features and make the conditions suitable for self-driving electric cars.



The city of Las Vegas is witnessing a surge in demand for enhanced connectivity. Rapid urban expansion and the growing proliferation of digital technologies in various sectors are the primary factors behind this. The city also has a thriving tourism industry, and tourist influx is growing rapidly each year. All these factors are putting immense pressure on the existing communication infrastructure.



To address these challenges, the Las Vegas authority is aiming to implement smart city initiatives by 2025, placing a strong emphasis on establishing a robust, high-speed communication network ecosystem in the region. The collaboration with Juniper will significantly accelerate progress toward that goal.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. It offers a wide array of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others.



With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. It is witnessing strong momentum across core industry verticals and is confident about its long-term prospects. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks and support the incremental growth in data traffic.



Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

