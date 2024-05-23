Julius Baer 4-month AuM Rises

(RTTNews) - Swiss banker Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported Thursday that its assets under management or AuM for the first four months of 2024 grew 10 percent year-over-year to 471 billion Swiss francs.

The increase was driven by a significant positive currency impact and by strong stock markets, partly offset by a decline in bond market valuations.

Julius Baer said its operating performance during the period benefitted from substantial growth in AuM as well as from a marked recovery in client activity from the multi-year low levels experienced in the second half of 2023.

The gross margin rose to close to 89 basis points, a significant improvement from the 82 bp underlying gross margin recorded in the second half of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.