JPMorgan Chase Acquires Major Stake in Adherium

May 28, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have become substantial shareholders in Adherium Ltd., acquiring a 12.77% stake with 49,817,690 ordinary shares. This significant financial move was executed through J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited, which handled the purchase and sales of these securities primarily for proprietary trading.

