JPMorgan Chase Acquires Major Stake in Adherium

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have become substantial shareholders in Adherium Ltd., acquiring a 12.77% stake with 49,817,690 ordinary shares. This significant financial move was executed through J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited, which handled the purchase and sales of these securities primarily for proprietary trading.

