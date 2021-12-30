JPHY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the JPHY ETF (Symbol: JPHY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.87, changing hands as low as $51.75 per share. JPHY shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPHY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.77 per share, with $52.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.76.

