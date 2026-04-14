JPC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (Symbol: JPC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0625, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of JPC's recent stock price of $7.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when JPC shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.20 per share, with $8.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.94.

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.