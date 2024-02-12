JPC Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (Symbol: JPC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0475, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of JPC's recent stock price of $7.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when JPC shares open for trading on 2/14/24.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JPC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.94 per share, with $7.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.13.
Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
