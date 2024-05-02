JP Morgan Upgrades Ziff Davis (ZD)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Ziff Davis (NasdaqGS:ZD) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.50% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ziff Davis is 84.43. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 70.50% from its latest reported closing price of 49.52.

The projected annual revenue for Ziff Davis is 1,500MM, an increase of 9.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,294K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,146K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,229K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,742K shares , representing a decrease of 15.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,796K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 55.68% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,527K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares , representing an increase of 14.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,514K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZD by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Ziff Davis Background Information

Ziff Davis is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech.

