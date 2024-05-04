JP Morgan Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.33% Downside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Williams-Sonoma is 297.60. The forecasts range from a low of 234.32 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.33% from its latest reported closing price of 304.70.

The projected annual revenue for Williams-Sonoma is 8,893MM, an increase of 14.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams-Sonoma. This is an increase of 146 owner(s) or 12.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSM is 0.37%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.04% to 72,194K shares. The put/call ratio of WSM is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,587K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Blackhill Capital holds 3,946K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,947K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,364K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Leonard Green & Partners holds 3,212K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,195K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies - Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham - are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, its free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams-Sonoma operates in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. The company is also proud to lead the industry with its Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') efforts. The company is Good By Design - it has deeply engrained sustainability into its business. From its factories to your home, Williams-Sonoma is united in a shared purpose to care for its people and its planet.

