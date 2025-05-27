JP Morgan Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.28% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct is $81.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.28% from its latest reported closing price of $78.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct is 4,168MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSM is 0.20%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 60,262K shares. The put/call ratio of MSM is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,650K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,418K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 18.62% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,967K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,782K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares , representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,762K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares , representing an increase of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 47.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,454K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 13.63% over the last quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

