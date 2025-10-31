JP Morgan Maintains Navient (NAVI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Navient (NasdaqGS:NAVI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.67% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Navient is $14.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.67% from its latest reported closing price of $11.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Navient is 1,051MM, an increase of 369.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAVI is 0.07%, an increase of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 118,816K shares. The put/call ratio of NAVI is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sherborne Investors Management holds 29,450K shares representing 29.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,383K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,582K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,714K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,849K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares , representing an increase of 18.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 16.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,208K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares , representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 11.07% over the last quarter.

