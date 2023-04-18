JP Morgan Maintains Guild Holdings (GHLD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guild Holdings is $14.11. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 28.98% from its latest reported closing price of $10.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Guild Holdings is $811MM, a decrease of 33.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 65K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing a decrease of 321.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 74.23% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BlackRock holds 80K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

BOSVX - Omni Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 227K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guild Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 23.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHLD is 0.06%, a decrease of 52.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 5,115K shares.

Guild Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender offering a wide range of residential mortgage products and local in-house processing, underwriting and funding. Its collegial and entrepreneurial culture enables it to deliver unsurpassed levels of customer service. Having been through every economic cycle, the company has grown 15-fold since 2007, and now has more than 4,000 employees and 344 branch and satellite offices in 29 states. Guild's highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, low down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. The company generated $15.94 billion in loan volume in 2017, as compared to $1.23 billion in 2007. In addition, Guild services more than 190,000 loans, which totaled $38.55 billion in 2017. It has correspondent banking relationships with credit unions and community banks in 47 states.

See all Guild Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.