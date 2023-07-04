JP Morgan Maintains Carnival (CCL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.20% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carnival is 11.72. The forecasts range from a low of 6.87 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.20% from its latest reported closing price of 18.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival is 21,588MM, an increase of 44.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.09%, an increase of 31.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 587,478K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 50,831K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,154K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,451K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 18.96% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,406K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,286K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 22.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,382K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,150K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,504K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,034K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.