JP Morgan Maintains Anterix (ATEX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Anterix (NasdaqCM:ATEX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.43% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Anterix is $59.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 190.43% from its latest reported closing price of $20.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anterix is 186MM, an increase of 3,046.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anterix. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEX is 0.13%, an increase of 28.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 18,355K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 5,412K shares representing 28.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heard Capital holds 1,717K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DG Capital Management holds 858K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares , representing an increase of 24.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEX by 19.71% over the last quarter.

QVT Financial holds 504K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 410K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

