JP Morgan Downgrades Cipher Mining (BMV:CIFR)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Cipher Mining (BMV:CIFR) from Overweight to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

V3 Holding holds 97,567K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,692K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,444K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,519K shares , representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 87.89% over the last quarter.

BIT Capital holds 6,315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,517K shares , representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,728K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,510K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 19.28% over the last quarter.

