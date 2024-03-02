JonesTrading Downgrades RE (RMAX)

Fintel reports that on March 1, 2024, JonesTrading downgraded their outlook for RE (NYSE:RMAX) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.47% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for RE is 13.46. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 55.47% from its latest reported closing price of 8.66.

The projected annual revenue for RE is 370MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in RE. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 9.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMAX is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 19,751K shares. The put/call ratio of RMAX is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,984K shares representing 16.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares, representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 7.18% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,572K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares, representing a decrease of 32.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 35.65% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,491K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 20.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,175K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management holds 1,102K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 40.38% over the last quarter.

RE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 135,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 125 offices across more than 30 states.

