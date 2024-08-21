Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) standing at $161.43, reflecting a +0.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.57%.

Shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products witnessed a gain of 5.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.26, down 15.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.17 billion, indicating a 3.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.07 per share and a revenue of $88.51 billion, representing changes of +1.51% and -4.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% downward. Johnson & Johnson presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.9. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.8.

One should further note that JNJ currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

