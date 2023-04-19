Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Declares $1.19 Dividend

Johnson & Johnson said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share ($4.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $161.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 3.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 136 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.90%, a decrease of 29.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 2,017,305K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is $182.78. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.52% from its latest reported closing price of $161.01.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is $98,624MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Trust Investment Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Thomas Story & Son holds 69K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Townsend Asset Management holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Wintrust Investments holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 99.89% over the last quarter.

SBHIX - Health & Biotechnology Portfolio Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

