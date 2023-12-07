JMBS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the JMBS ETF (Symbol: JMBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.00, changing hands as high as $45.04 per share. JMBS shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.58 per share, with $47.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.98.

