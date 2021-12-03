JKS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (Symbol: JKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.97, changing hands as low as $44.73 per share. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JKS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.39 per share, with $85.3199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.20.

