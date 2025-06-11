Markets
J.Jill Withdraws Prior Guidance For FY25 - Update

June 11, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, lifestyle brand J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) said it is withdrawing its prior guidance for fiscal 2025 and is temporarily suspending its practice of providing forward guidance, given the increased uncertainty with respect to the macroeconomic environment, along with the Company's recent leadership transition

Last week, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on July 9, 2025 to stockholders of record of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock as of June 25, 2025.

