JinkoSolar Extends Share Repurchase For Additional 18 Months

(RTTNews) - Solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Wednesday announced extension of its existing share repurchase program launched in July 2022 for an additional 18-month period through June 30, 2025. The existing program involves $200 million of American Depositary Shares, out of which only $9.1 million of the ADSs have been repurchased. The company intends to utilize the authorization of the remaining $190.9 million of ADSs through the extended period. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This extended share repurchase program further reflects our strong confidence in our future prospects. The competitive advantage of our N-type TOPCon technology, extensive global operation network, and advanced integrated capacity structure have ideally positioned us to benefit from the growth opportunities this sector continues to generate."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.