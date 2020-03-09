JHX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.00, changing hands as low as $16.29 per share. James Hardie Industries plc shares are currently trading down about 10% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHX's low point in its 52 week range is $12.21 per share, with $22.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.45.

