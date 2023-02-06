Jerash Holdings (JRSH) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Jerash Holdings said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $4.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 5.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.64% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jerash Holdings is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 108.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.40.

The projected annual revenue for Jerash Holdings is $137MM, a decrease of 1.77%. The projected annual EPS is $0.38, a decrease of 6.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jerash Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 15.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JRSH is 0.0075%, a decrease of 77.2291%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.30% to 456K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 86,740 shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,140 shares, representing a decrease of 38.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRSH by 22.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77,477 shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,952 shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRSH by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 55,084 shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 44,198 shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,200 shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRSH by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,244 shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jerash holdings Background Information

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III, American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, etc.). Its production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and three warehouses and it currently employs approximately 4,200 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of December 31, 2020.

