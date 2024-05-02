Jefferies Upgrades Trade Desk (TTD)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Trade Desk (NasdaqGM:TTD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.21% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk is 100.11. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.21% from its latest reported closing price of 85.41.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk is 2,446MM, an increase of 25.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.40%, an increase of 15.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 399,812K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 38,515K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,984K shares , representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 57.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,893K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,459K shares , representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 22.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,828K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,774K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 14,270K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,586K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 43.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,988K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,878K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Trade Desk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

