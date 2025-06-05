Jefferies Upgrades Southern Company - Preferred Security (SOJF)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Southern Company - Preferred Security (NYSE:SOJF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.29% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Preferred Security is $27.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.73 to a high of $30.83. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from its latest reported closing price of $25.64 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,943K shares.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 906K shares.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 883K shares.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 776K shares.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 283K shares.

