Jefferies Upgrades ONE Gas (OGS)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.11% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is $75.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.11% from its latest reported closing price of $73.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is 2,437MM, an increase of 16.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGS is 0.18%, an increase of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 69,440K shares. The put/call ratio of OGS is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,005K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,347K shares , representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,365K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 86.80% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,125K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 3.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,835K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,770K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 9.03% over the last quarter.

ONE Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OGS.' ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

