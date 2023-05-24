Jefferies Maintains Varex Imaging (VREX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Varex Imaging is 35.96. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 65.77% from its latest reported closing price of 21.69.

The projected annual revenue for Varex Imaging is 913MM, an increase of 3.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varex Imaging. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VREX is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 51,569K shares. The put/call ratio of VREX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shapiro Capital Management holds 3,040K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,959K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 8.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,957K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 11.96% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 2,024K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,830K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 40.87% over the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as a number of industrial applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Key filings for this company:

