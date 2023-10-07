Jefferies Maintains Root Inc - (ROOT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Jefferies maintained coverage of Root Inc - (NASDAQ:ROOT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.46% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Root Inc - is 9.94. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from its latest reported closing price of 9.52.

The projected annual revenue for Root Inc - is 269MM, a decrease of 7.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -14.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Root Inc -. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 25.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROOT is 0.15%, an increase of 147.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.23% to 5,723K shares. The put/call ratio of ROOT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ribbit Capital GP IV holds 1,638K shares representing 11.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Svb Financial Group holds 783K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 514K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schusterman Interests holds 486K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 271K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

