Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Truist Financial (TFC) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.08% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $58.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.61 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 29.08% from its latest reported closing price of $44.96 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is 26,517MM, an increase of 43.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an decrease of 570 owner(s) or 24.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.20%, an increase of 29.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.36% to 969,954K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 108,358K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,643K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 38,406K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,894K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 31,964K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,738K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,933K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,955K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 44.52% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 17,579K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,590K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 4.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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