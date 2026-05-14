Jefferies Initiates Coverage of TeraWulf (WULF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of TeraWulf (NasdaqCM:WULF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.15% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for TeraWulf is $26.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.15% from its latest reported closing price of $23.12 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for TeraWulf is 329MM, an increase of 95.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeraWulf. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 10.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WULF is 0.32%, an increase of 33.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 331,394K shares. The put/call ratio of WULF is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 22,462K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 15,627K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 15,474K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,176K shares , representing an increase of 14.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,378K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,059K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 46.07% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 7,622K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares , representing an increase of 59.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 145.24% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.