Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Core Scientific (CORZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Core Scientific (NasdaqGS:CORZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.84% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Core Scientific is $16.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.84% from its latest reported closing price of $13.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Core Scientific is 784MM, an increase of 36.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Scientific. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 109.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORZ is 0.62%, an increase of 178.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 150.32% to 141,182K shares. The put/call ratio of CORZ is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORG Wealth Partners holds 8,960K shares.

Diameter Capital Partners holds 8,500K shares.

Beryl Capital Management holds 7,894K shares.

Two Seas Capital holds 6,240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,831K shares , representing an increase of 38.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 254.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,973K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 155.71% over the last quarter.

Core Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.