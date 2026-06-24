Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $226.23 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $88.01 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.0% to $2.20 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $226.23 Mln. vs. $88.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $2.20 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

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