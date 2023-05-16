Jasa Marga (PTJSF) Declares $75.69 Dividend

Jasa Marga said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $75.69 per share. Previously, the company paid $15.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 32,767.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jasa Marga. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTJSF is 0.04%, a decrease of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 132,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,446K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,483K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,323K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTJSF by 23.09% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,957K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,002K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTJSF by 13.47% over the last quarter.

EIDO - iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF holds 10,151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,364K shares, representing a decrease of 21.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTJSF by 10.40% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,986K shares. No change in the last quarter.

