Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Janus Henderson Group said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $29.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.55%, the lowest has been 3.14%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.08% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janus Henderson Group is $22.12. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.08% from its latest reported closing price of $29.14.

The projected annual revenue for Janus Henderson Group is $1,969MM, a decrease of 10.65%. The projected annual EPS is $1.98, a decrease of 19.64%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Henderson Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JHG is 0.2130%, a decrease of 1.8525%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 162,692K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 31,867,800 shares representing 19.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silchester International Investors LLP holds 14,006,613 shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,838,593 shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,233,023 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,607,239 shares, representing an increase of 36.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 43.06% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,650,041 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,303,741 shares, representing an increase of 41.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 54.50% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 4,406,139 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327,010 shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.