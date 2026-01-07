Markets

Jaguar Mining Appoints Daniel Karrqvist As CFO

January 07, 2026 — 11:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAGGF.PK), Wednesday announced the appointment of Daniel Karrqvist as Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, he has served as CFO, Finance Director and Country Manager in global corporations such as Norsk Hydro, ArcelorMittal, Yamana Gold, AMG Mining and Aqua Capital portfolio companies.

The company also appointed Naomi Nemeth to the newly created role of Vice President, Investor Relations.

Jaguar's stock is trading at $5.17, down 4.26 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JAGGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.