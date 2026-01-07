Jaguar Mining Appoints Daniel Karrqvist As CFO

(RTTNews) - Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAGGF.PK), Wednesday announced the appointment of Daniel Karrqvist as Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, he has served as CFO, Finance Director and Country Manager in global corporations such as Norsk Hydro, ArcelorMittal, Yamana Gold, AMG Mining and Aqua Capital portfolio companies.

The company also appointed Naomi Nemeth to the newly created role of Vice President, Investor Relations.

Jaguar's stock is trading at $5.17, down 4.26 percent on the OTC Markets.

