Jacobs Appoints Venk Nathamuni As CFO

May 16, 2024 — 09:22 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) said that it appointed Venk Nathamuni as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 3, 2024.

Before joining to Jacobs, Nathamuni served as the Chief Financial Officer at Cirrus Logic (CRUS).

Prior to joining Cirrus Logic, Nathamuni served as Head of Corporate Finance, M&A, investor relations and IT for Arista Networks. He also served for nine years with Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. where he was Vice President of M&A and corporate development and head of investor relations. He also held a variety of positions at J.P. Morgan, Synopsys, Synplicity and QuickLogic.

