Jabil (JBL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $167.32, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 8.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jabil in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.81, showcasing a 7.74% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.41 billion, indicating a 5.25% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.78 per share and a revenue of $27.35 billion, signifying shifts of +3.42% and -5.31%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Jabil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. At present, Jabil boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.97. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.74 of its industry.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

