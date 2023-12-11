IZEA Acquires Zuberance, Expands Advocate Marketing Platform

IZEA Worldwide IZEA is keeping no stone unturned to expand its influencer marketing platform. The company recently acquired Zuberance, which will help to add user-generated content and performance-based creator compensation to its portfolio.



The acquisition represents a strategy shift toward leveraging the combined strength of influencer presence and authentic consumer support within the unified marketing ecosystem.



IZEA Worldwide intends to help influencers and customers by integrating Zuberance’s features like customer referrals, customer reviews, customer stories, customer answers, social sharing, and analytics into its platform.



IZEA Worldwide aims to assist B2B customers in building an influential network of advocates with an organized and fully accountable approach.

IZEA’s Strong Portfolio Aids Growth Prospects

IZEA Worldwide is riding on its expanding clientele and managed services. The company has a unique portfolio of enterprise software and marketplace products.



The company’s shares have returned 16.5% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 6.2%.



The company’s strong portfolio is helping it win market share in the influencer marketing domain.



It recently achieved a significant milestone by registering over a million members on its influencer marketing platforms.



The company acquired Hoozu, which will allow it to expand its presence throughout Asia-Pacific and Oceania. With the addition of Hoozu's managed services business to its portfolio, the company expects to increase its marketing and technological capabilities.



IZEA Worldwide recently released an array of new features to IZEA Flex, including integrated Google Mail, complete influencer marketing expense management and much more.



IZEA Worldwide also provided free access to ChatGPT-4 to help influencers and creators with the best possible OpenAI features.



The company introduced several AI image manipulation tools in FormAI to help creators produce better visual content.



The company intends to aid creators with better influencer marketing approaches and to spend more in their creator marketplace and Form AI.

Q3 Results

IZEA reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $7.9 million, which declined 27.1% year over year.



Managed services bookings were $7.1 million, down 14.1% year over year. However, there was a year-over-year increase of 18.2% in managed service bookings for existing customers.



For 2023, IZEA expects revenues of $38 million, indicating 30% year-over-year growth.

