IYR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: IYR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.81, changing hands as low as $84.52 per share. iShares U.S. Real Estate shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYR's low point in its 52 week range is $72.88 per share, with $92.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.63.

