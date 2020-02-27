IYR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: IYR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.02, changing hands as low as $91.51 per share. iShares U.S. Real Estate shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYR's low point in its 52 week range is $83.04 per share, with $100.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.81.

