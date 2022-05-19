IYK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: IYK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.21, changing hands as low as $192.13 per share. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYK's low point in its 52 week range is $175.59 per share, with $215.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.