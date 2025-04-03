IYF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (Symbol: IYF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.92, changing hands as low as $107.90 per share. iShares U.S. Financials shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYF's low point in its 52 week range is $89.10 per share, with $119.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.