IWS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.39, changing hands as low as $90.11 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWS's low point in its 52 week range is $83.56 per share, with $96.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.38.

