Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, which added 22,500,000 units, or a 5.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWR, in morning trading today Synopsys is up about 0.6%, and Cadence Design Systems is up by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the NVDY ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 35.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IWR, NVDY: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.