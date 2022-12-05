IWR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.20, changing hands as low as $69.89 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IWR's low point in its 52 week range is $60.73 per share, with $83.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.08.
