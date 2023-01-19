IWN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $144.75, changing hands as low as $143.81 per share. iShares Russell 2000 Value shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWN's low point in its 52 week range is $128.24 per share, with $166.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.93.

