Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, where 7,600,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IWM, in morning trading today Super Micro Computer is off about 0.8%, and E.L.F. Beauty is up by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets, which lost 125,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IWM, EET: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.