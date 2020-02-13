IVZ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.16, changing hands as low as $18.11 per share. Invesco Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVZ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.15 per share, with $22.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.18. The IVZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

