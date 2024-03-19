Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, which added 50,200,000 units, or a 10.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVW, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.5%, and Apple is higher by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares, which added 4,550,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IVW, YANG: Big ETF Inflows

